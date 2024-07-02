Givenchy appoints a new chief executive officer

French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has announced that Alessandro Valenti has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Givenchy, effective immediately.

Valenti joins the French fashion house from Louis Vuitton, where he was most recently president of the EMEA region.

The seasoned executive, who has worked at the Carrefour Group, Versace, Giorgio Armani, and Ralph Lauren, succeeds Renaud de Lesquen, who has decided to “give a new direction to his career”.

Commenting on the appointment, Sidney Toledano said in a statement: “Alessandro has 25 years of international experience. His extensive knowledge of the luxury industry, including more than ten years at Louis Vuitton, coupled with his retail expertise and managerial skills, will be key assets in taking Givenchy to reach new milestones.

“I would also like to thank Renaud for his great accomplishments within the LVMH Group since his arrival in 2012, first at Christian Dior Couture, then at Christian Dior Parfums and more recently for Givenchy.”