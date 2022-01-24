Givenchy Beauty taps Thom Walker as new creative director of makeup division

Givenchy Beauty has named English makeup artist Thom Walker as the new creative director of the luxury house’s makeup division.

He will oversee the development of the brand’s new makeup collections as well as the creative direction of the communication campaigns, Givenchy Beauty announced in a LinkedIn post.

The brand hailed Walker’s “creativity, charisma and innovative approach to makeup”, which it described as “both sharp and powerful”.

Romain Spitzer, CEO of Parfums Givenchy, said the brand was “looking forward” to working with Walker.

“His knowledge of the fashion scene, his distinctive style and his innovative yet natural approach to makeup are the perfect match for the elegant yet bold world of Givenchy beauty,” Spitzer said in a statement.

He continued: “I am thrilled that he is now contributing his talent and creativity to our makeup and to its international success.”