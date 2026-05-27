Givenchy strengthens leather goods with Marco De Vincenzo appointment

A few months after his departure from Etro, Marco De Vincenzo has been appointed head of leather goods at Givenchy. He will work under the creative direction of Sarah Burton, the French label's artistic director, as specified by the brand in an email to FashionUnited.

In his new role at the LVMH group house, the Italian designer will be responsible for developing Givenchy's leather goods category. He will work in close collaboration with the artistic director to strengthen “one of the brand's most commercially important segments,” the company told BoF.

The label highlights Marco De Vincenzo's “unique vision and expertise”. A graduate of the European Institute of Design in Rome, the designer began a long collaboration with the Italian brand Fendi in 2000, where he was in charge of the accessories lines. He also received the first prize in the “Who is on Next?” new talent competition, organised by Altaroma in collaboration with Vogue Italia, in 2009.

Previously creative director of the Etro label, “Marco De Vincenzo has directed the brand's creation by developing collections that have interpreted and enhanced Etro's identity codes, supporting the company in an important phase of growth and stylistic renewal,” stated the press release announcing his departure in March 2026.

Marco De Vincenzo's appointment comes during a period of restructuring for the French brand. Last January, Amandine Ohayon took the helm at Givenchy. This ESSEC graduate spent nearly two decades with the L'Oréal group, a strategic asset for a house where fragrances and make-up are growth drivers as fundamental as ready-to-wear.