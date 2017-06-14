Global Brands Group announces board changes

The board of directors of Global Brands Group has announced that Professor Hau Leung Lee, an independent non-executive director, has been re-designated as a Non-executive Director and now he ceases to be the chairman of the remuneration committee of the company following his appointment as the chairman of the Fung Academy.

Fung Academy is a privately held company established to cultivate talent, accelerate learning and develop future capabilities in companies across the Fung Group of which the company is a member. Lee remains as a member of the audit committee of the company.

Audrey Wang Lo named Chair of Remuneration Committee

The company added that Audrey Wang Lo, an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee and the remuneration committee of the company, has been appointed as the chairperson of the remuneration committee in place of Lee. Prior to the appointment of Mrs Lo as the chairperson of remuneration committee, she served as a member of remuneration committee.

In addition, Paul Edward Selway-Swift, an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the company, has been appointed as a member of the remuneration committee. The composition of the remuneration committee of the company, after the aforesaid changes, comprises Audrey Wang Lo as Chairperson and Dr William Fung Kwok Lun and Paul Edward Selway-Swift as members.

The board also announced that Dow Peter Famulak has resigned from his position as an executive director of the company with effect from June 14, 2017 to devote more time to his other roles and responsibilities within the group. He remains a member of the senior management after his resignation as an executive director.

