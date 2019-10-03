Global Brands Group appoints Eno Polo as president of Europe

Eno Polo has been named president of Europe for Global Brands Group, a leading branded apparel, footwear and brand management company.

Polo had previously served as the company's executive vice president for a year before moving to Alpargatas S.A., where he has held the role of president of North America since 2017. Polo is a highly respected leader in the apparel and footwear industry. Over his more than 20 years of experience, he has worked with international lifestyle brands including Nike and Havaianas.

In his new role with Global Brands Group, Polo will be based in London and report directly to CEO Rick Darling. He will be responsible for the leadership and strategic growth of the company's European business. His areas of focus will include apparel and accessories division, the footwear division, and the company's joint venture with David Beckham called Seven Global.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in London, New York and Shanghai, Global Brands Group works with a wide portfolio of international brands including Jones New York, Kennneth Cole, Tahari, Frye, Calvin Klein and All Saints.