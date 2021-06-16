Global Fashion Group appoints Andre Farber as Dafiti’s new CEO

Global Fashion Group (GFG) has announced the appointment of Andre Farber as chief executive officer of Dafiti, to lead its online platform in Latin America (LATAM).

Commenting on the new appointment, Christoph Barchewitz, Co-CEO of Global Fashion Group, said: “As the demand for ecommerce and more online consumer categories continues to accelerate, Andre’s extensive knowledge of the local market, deep connection to the LATAM consumer and expansive network, will be invaluable in taking Dafiti into this next chapter.”

The company said, with more than 20 years of experience, Farber will join Dafiti from Boticario Group where he served most recently as the company’s vice president, responsible for retail operations, brand and product development, channel strategy and commercial relationships.

Throughout his 11 year tenure at Boticario Group, GFG added, Farber was involved in transforming Boticario from a mono brand, mono channel company to a multi brand, multi channel business and ultimately, growing Boticario Group into one of the biggest cosmetic companies in Brazil. He expanded the business into new LATAM markets, and with a focus on e-commerce, was also involved in the development of Boticario’s digital channels.

“It’s a privilege to be joining the market leader for online fashion & lifestyle in LATAM as it celebrates 10 years of pioneering in the industry. Dafiti’s vision and purpose to revolutionise the online fashion ecosystem, is something I connect to on both a professional and personal level,” added Farber.

Prior to his role at Boticario, Farber spent over a decade at Bain & Company advising mainly consumer goods and retail clients in Brazil and other Latin American markets.