Govind Shrikhande joins V-Mart as independent director

International store chain V-Mart has appointed Govind Shrikhande as independent director of the company effective from November 2, 2018. Shrikhande has a rich cross-functional experience spanning a range of industries including textiles, apparel and retail. He was previously with Shoppers Stop, where he began as Vice President of Buying & Merchandising function before moving on to the role of Chief Operating Officer role and finally to that of the Managing Director of the company.

Prior to this, Shrikhande was associated with Mafatlal and Johnson & Johnson and Bombay Dyeing. His extensive experience in managing large-scale organisational transformation to drive customer centricity and his successful adoption of technology and processes as enablers will prove to be great asset to the value retailing ethos of the company.

With a strong brand as a value retailer, V-Mart has impressive connect with its customer base in Tier II and III towns and is well-positioned to establish leadership in the affordable fashion segment.