Greg Thompson, Nike’s VP of footwear resigns

After vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews left Nike earlier this week, the recent executive to leave the business is vice president of footwear, Greg Thompson. Reuters reported the news quoting a company spokesman.

Last month, Nike’s brand president Trevor Edwards and Jayme Martin, vice president and general manager for global categories left the company.

Wall Street Journal had then quoted Chief Executive Mark Parker’s internal memo to employees, stating: “Over the past few weeks, we've become aware of reports of behaviour occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment. This disturbs and saddens me."

Nike also announced through a statement last month that Parker will remain as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020.

Picture:Nike newsroom