Gucci announces new organisational structure

Gucci has announced a new organizational structure effective March 1, 2018 in a bid to expand its growing global business, reports WWD. The new structure will see four new areas namely merchandising and global markets, headed by Jacopo Venturini; indirect channels, outlet and travel retail, headed by Piero Braga; brand and customer engagement, led by Robert Triefus and digital business and innovation, headed by Nicolas Oudinot, while rest of the reporting lines to Gucci’s President and CEO Marco Bizzarri remains unchanged, the report added.

Coinciding with the change in its organisational structure, Gucci has also announced that its executive vice president and chief consumer officer Micaela Le Divelec is leaving the business. Le Divelec has served the company since 1998 in growing career moves. In 2004, she was appointed group controller and later promoted to the position of chief financial officer in 2008. In September 2010, she was named Gucci executive vice president and chief corporate operations officer.

In its recent set of financial results, parent company Kering attributed buoyant annual sales and earnings growth to Gucci, which outperformed the market, with 2017 revenue topping the 6 billion euros (7.3 billion dollars) mark for the first time, up 41.9 percent reported and 44.6 percent on a comparable basis.

