Gucci appoints Cayetano Fabry chief commercial officer

Luxury label Gucci has named Louis Vuitton veteran Cayetano Fabry as its new chief commercial officer. Fabry joins Gucci from Saint Laurent, where he was most recently president, EMEA, a role he held for over four years.

Prior to Saint Laurent, Fabry had been at the Parisian brand’s sister label Louis Vuitton for 16 years. He initially started out as a sales and stock associate in early 2004 and moved up into increasingly senior positions over the course of his career.

He became the director of Galeries Lafayette in 2009, and later managing director of Louis Vuitton’s Italian business in 2016. His most recent role at the brand was that of managing director UK, Ireland and South Africa.

Fabry’s appointment comes during a challenging financial period for Gucci’s parent company Kering, which reported an 11 percent decline in group revenue for the first half period of the current fiscal year.

Sales particularly took a sharp drop at Gucci, falling 20 percent as reported to 4.1 billion euros, largely led by its directly operated retail network, for which sales dropped 20 percent on a comparable basis.

In the second quarter, financials remained rough for the brand, with sales down 19 percent, with a continued decrease seen in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fabry confirmed his appointment at Gucci in a post on LinkedIn, where he said he was “happy to share” his new position.