Guerlain names new creative director of makeup

LVMH-owned fragrance and beauty brand Guerlain has appointed Violette Serrat as its new creative director of makeup.

Serrat is well known online for her Violette_fr YouTube channel, which she launched six years ago and which has now amassed over 300,000 subscribers.

She also has experience in fashion photography and has worked with publications including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Dazed, Teen Vogue and Elle.

In April, she launched her own makeup brand: VIOLETTE_FR.

“I’m so happy to be joining an iconic House with such a rich heritage, where I can pass Guerlain’s values in makeup on to a new generation and share it with those who, no matter their gender, celebrate beauty today and will celebrate it tomorrow,” Serrat said in a release.