Guess appoints Andrew Rosen as executive chair of Rag & Bone

Guess has announced the appointment of Andrew Rosen as executive chair of the Rag & Bone brand.

Guess and global brand management firm WHP Global recently completed the acquisition of New York-based Rag & Bone, which operates as an independent brand within the Guess portfolio. While Guess owns the brand's operating assets, it jointly owns the Rag & Bone intellectual property with WHP Global.

In his role as executive chairman, the company said in a release, Rosen will provide strategic direction and oversight of the Rag & Bone executive team, to drive the company's mission forward. In this work, Rosen will partner closely with Paul Marciano and Carlos Alberini, as well as Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global chairman and CEO.

Commenting on Rosen’s appointment as executive chair, Marciano said: “It’s an exciting time for both Guess and Rag & Bone as we embark on the next chapter of growth, and I believe Andrew is the ideal person to continue to lead and represent the brand on this journey.”

Following an early career at Calvin Klein, Rosen co-founded Theory in 1997 and oversaw the company’s growth as CEO for over 20 years. Today he remains an active investor and mentor to many leading American fashion brands, some of which include Alice + Olivia, Veronica Beard and TWP, launched three years ago.

“Andrew knows our business and industry exceptionally well, and as a true visionary and pioneer in fashion has paved the way for many other founders, designers and entrepreneurs to succeed and grow in today’s evolving and increasingly digital environment,” added Carlos Alberini, Guess CEO.

Elaborating on his appointment as Rag & Bone’s executive chair, Rosen said: “I have been involved with Rag & Bone since 2006. I have always been passionate about our brand and the opportunities that lie ahead. This new relationship now cements that ambition by providing an incredible platform for us to leverage our potential globally.”