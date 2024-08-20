Guess CFO steps down, Dennis Secor takes over on interim basis

Guess has appointed Dennis Secor as interim chief financial officer, effective August 26, 2024.

Secor, the company said in a release, is a proven finance leader with deep knowledge of the apparel industry. He has previously served as Guess CFO from 2006 to 2012 and as interim CFO from April 2022-July 2023.

Secor will succeed Markus Neubrand, who is stepping down to pursue another opportunity that will bring him closer to his family.

“On behalf of the entire Guess team, I want to thank Markus for his contributions to the growth and success of the company,” said Carlos Alberini, Guess CEO, adding, “With Dennis’s extensive experience and leadership and our strong finance team, we are confident that we will not miss a beat.”

Secor currently serves as executive vice president, finance at Guess. Throughout his career, the company added that Secor has held numerous CFO positions at both publicly-listed and privately-held companies across a range of industries, including Fossil Group, Electronic Arts Canada, Torrid and Guess.