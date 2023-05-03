Guess? names Markus Neubrand as chief financial officer

Fashion brand Guess? has appointed Markus Neubrand as its new chief financial officer after a “rigorous search”.

Neubrand, who is currently group chief financial officer of MCM Worldwide (MCM Global AG), will join Guess? on August 1. Prior to MCM he spent 17 years at Hugo Boss in various roles, including managing director of Scandinavia and group director financial planning, and culminating with his role as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Hugo Boss Americas from 2014 to 2020.

He succeeds interim chief financial officer Dennis Secor, who will remain with the fashion company as executive vice president until March 31, 2024, to support “a smooth transition”.

In addition, Fabrice Benarouche has been promoted to senior vice president of finance, investor relations and chief accounting officer, effective immediately.

Carlos Alberini, chief executive officer at Guess?, said in a statement: “After a rigorous search process, we are thrilled to welcome Markus as our company’s next chief financial officer. Markus is an accomplished finance and operating executive who also brings deep apparel industry experience and strong leadership, operational and strategy skills.

“We look forward to partnering with him as our team continues to execute our business plan and build on the momentum, we have generated from our transformation strategy and the elevation of our brands.”