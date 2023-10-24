Guy Thier to join Modere as chief information officer

Health and wellness brand Modere has announced the appointment of Guy Thier as chief information officer (CIO), effective October 30, 2023, to further enhance the company’s e-commerce and digital transaction platforms.

Thier, the company said in a release, brings over 25 years of experience in IT and digital marketing within the consumer health and wellness sector.

“At the forefront of providing clean and effective health and wellness products and with many compelling opportunities ahead, Modere is well-positioned to grow its global community, deliver an even better omnichannel experience for customers and take the business to the next level,” said Thier.

Their most recently served as chief information officer and interim global chief marketing officer at Cutera, a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, where he built the IT team that underpinned the company’s consumer-focused growth strategy.

Prior to Cutera, the company added, Thier held the positions of chief information officer and subsequently added chief digital officer and chief operations officer responsibilities at both Arbonne International, a leader in personal care, nutrition, beauty and wellness products, and Bally Total Fitness.