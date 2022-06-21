Gymshark taps new marketing VP

British sportswear brand Gymshark has appointed Carly O’Brien as its new vice president of marketing.

In her new role, O’Brien will be tasked with driving growth in international markets, raising brand awareness, and implementing new customer engagement strategies.

O’Brien joins from British retailer The Very Group, where she served as chief marketing officer and oversaw a team of over 200 people.

Prior to joining Very Group, she held a variety of senior marketing and transformational roles at companies including MBNA, Virgin Money, and RBS.

O’Brien said in a release: “'I had heard a great deal about the culture at Gymshark, but as soon as I walked through the door, I felt that brilliant blend of pure humility and absolute drive to succeed.

“The opportunity to bring the marketing team together in the international group, explore all the opportunities to build more brand awareness and be part of the Gymshark journey to build an iconic brand is both bold and exciting.”

O’Brien is the latest in a number of recent top-team hires at Gymshark, including Lululemon’s Danielle Petesic as chief product officer and Burberry’s John Douglas as chief technology officer.