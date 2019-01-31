H&M Group hires Cambridge Analytica whistleblower

Hennes & Mauritz AB, the company behind H&M, COS and Arket, among other brands, has signed a consultancy contract with Christopher Wylie, the Canadian whistleblower who exposed the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In an email to FashionUnited, Helena Ohansson, spokesperson for the H&M Group, said Wylie’s role is Research Director, and he will be responsible for “improving the company’s capabilities within consumer, product and market insights”. In addition, Wylie will support the company’s work in “sustainable and ethical artificial intelligence”.

“We are very excited about the expertise within these areas that Christopher Wylie brings to the company”, said Ohansson.