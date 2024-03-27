H&M proposes election of Helena Saxon as board member

H&M’s nomination committee has proposed the election of Helena Saxon as a new member of the company’s board.

The committee also proposed the re-election of Stina Bergfors, Anders Dahlvig, Danica Kragic Jensfelt, Lena Patriksson Keller, Christian Sievert and Christina Synnergren and Karl-Johan Persson as chair of the board. The company said in a release that Niklas Zennström has declined re-election as he will focus on his own companies and foundations going forward.

“Helena has many years of broad experience in areas such as finance, tech, investments and communications and has been CFO at Investor AB since 2015. She also has extensive experience from board work and audit committee work. We can see that Helena's knowledge will be a valuable addition to the board in its future work,” said Stefan Persson.

Saxon, born in 1970, holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics. After graduating, Saxon started as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in London and then moved on to Investor AB where she has worked most of her career, including as an investment manager in tech and health.

Since 2015, Saxon has been CFO and member of the management team of Investor AB. In parallel with her role as CFO, Helena currently has a number of board assignments: SEB, Sobi and the Stockholm School of Economics. Her previous board assignments include Aleris, Gambro and Mölnlycke Health Care.