Haglöfs names Andreas Lorenz as chief commercial officer

Swedish outdoor clothing retailer Haglöfs has announced the appointment of Andreas Oliver Lorenz as the company’s new chief commercial officer (CCO), effective August 2024.

The company said over the past decade, Lorenz has held various global and regional leadership roles at Adidas and On, gaining substantial experience in working with strategic partners and driving profitable growth.

“I am particularly excited about Haglöfs’ commitment to performance and sustainability, and I am thrilled to join a team that identifies as outsiders by nature. Together, we will expand our presence and strengthen our position in both existing and new markets,” said Lorenz in a statement.

In his new role at Haglöfs, he will join the senior management team and report directly to interim co-CEOs Daniel Tseung and Tom Pitts.

“Andreas’s deep industry knowledge and strategic mindset make him a significant asset to our team. His leadership will be instrumental as we strive to grow our market presence and achieve our commercial objectives,” added Daniel Tseung.

Founded in 1914 by Wiktor Haglöf, the brand is now owned by LionRock Capital since December 2023.