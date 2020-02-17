Hammerson names Simon Betty as MD for City Quarters and Developments

Hammerson has announced that Simon Betty, currently retail director for Ireland has been appointed to the newly created role of Managing Director City Quarters and Developments. The company said in a statement that Betty will be responsible for driving the City Quarters vision, which will see the group move beyond pure retail, delivering vibrant mixed-use neighbourhoods surrounding the group’s existing flagship destinations.

Commenting on the development, David Atkins, Hammerson Chief Executive, said: “Simon has been instrumental in establishing our presence in Ireland since we entered the market in 2015 and his experience across the business will be essential for the delivery phase of City Quarters. The concept has already made great progress in the last 12 months, and this newly created role will build upon this success, ensuring it delivers value for both stakeholders and local communities.”

Betty joined Hammerson in 2006 and has extensive experience across the business having worked across developments, retail parks, investor relations and group strategy prior to his current role in Ireland. The company added that search for Betty’s successor in Ireland has begun and he will retain his responsibilities for the Irish portfolio in the interim.

Picture credit:FTI Consulting