HanesBrands appoints chief design officer, global innerwear

HanesBrands has announced that Jane Newman has been named chief design officer, global innerwear. The company said Newman will lead design for the company’s global innerwear organization, which was recently created to leverage design, innovation and consumer insights around the world. She will be responsible for delivering innovative products across HBI’s innerwear brands, including Hanes, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things and Berlei. Newman, who will be based in New York, will report to Joe Cavaliere, group president, global innerwear.

“Transforming the organization to leverage our strengths, ensure focus and build global brands is key to our Full Potential plan,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands CEO, adding, “Jane’s leadership has been instrumental in driving growth in Australasia. Her experience and consumer focus will enable us to unlock the enormous growth opportunities of our U.S. innerwear brands.”

Newman, the company added, brings three decades of experience leading design, product development and innovation to her new role. She joined the company in 2004 as head of design for Bonds. She has since held other positions, including Hanes Australasia’s creative director, a role in which she led the design, product development, research and development and quality assurance teams. Newman holds a bachelor’s degree in design, fashion and textiles from the University of Technology in Sydney.

“Jane brings vast knowledge of the global consumer landscape and innerwear category, as well as an outstanding record of product innovation and design that attracts younger consumers,” added Cavaliere.