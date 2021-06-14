HanesBrands appoints William S. Simon to its board of directors

HanesBrands, a global leader in iconic apparel brands, has announced that William S. Simon has been appointed to its board of directors.

Simon’s term runs until the 2022 annual stockholders meeting and he will serve on the board’s audit committee.

He’s a senior advisor to the investment firm KKR & Co, the president of WSS Venture Holdings, LLC - a consulting and investment company. From 2010, Simon was president and CEO of Walmart US for four years. He has also held senior executive positions at Brinker International, Diageo North America, and Cadbury Schweppes.

Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands CEO said in a release: “Bill brings extensive experience leading complex organizations and building global brands.

“His knowledge of retail and consumer goods will be extremely valuable as we unlock growth by delivering innovative products and creating a seamless consumer experience.”

His appointment leads to HanesBrands having ten board members. Simon also currently serves on the board of Darden Restaurants.