HanesBrands confirms interim CFO Scott Lewis as new CFO

HanesBrands, Inc. (HBI) announced Tuesday that Interim Chief Financial Officer Scott Lewis has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Lewis will also continue in his role as Chief Accounting Officer, a position he has held since 2015.

Lewis, a 17-year veteran of HanesBrands with an extensive background in accounting, tax, controllership, and external reporting, brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience to the role.

In addition to serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer from March 2023 to present, Lewis has spent eight years as the Company's Chief Accounting Officer. In that time, Lewis also served as Interim Chief Financial Officer from January 2020 through April 2021.

Prior to joining HanesBrands, Lewis spent time with KPMG as a Senior Manager for Audit and Advisory.(DPA)