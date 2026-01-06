Hanna Andersson hires Kacey Sharrett to drive digital growth and customer engagement

Hanna Andersson, the premium children's apparel retailer celebrated for its sustainable "Hanna-Me-Down" quality and iconic family-matching pajamas, officially announced the appointment of Kacey Sharrett as chief digital officer.

In this strategic leadership role, Sharrett is tasked with overseeing the brand’s entire digital ecosystem and customer experience. Her primary focus will involve spearheading innovative strategies to bolster customer acquisition, engagement, and long-term loyalty as the company continues to accelerate its digital transformation and scale its global operations.

Sharrett joins the Portland-based brand with nearly twenty years of expertise in the direct-to-consumer and ecommerce sectors. Most recently, she served as the head of direct to consumer at GoPro, where she was instrumental in driving international digital growth and performance marketing initiatives. Her extensive professional background also includes a tenure as vice president of ecommerce and digital operations at Barnes & Noble, Inc., as well as 15 years in various leadership capacities at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us.

Aimée Lapic, chief executive officer of Hanna Andersson, expressed high confidence in the new appointment, noting that Sharrett’s "strategic vision and digital depth" are vital assets for the company's future. Lapic emphasized that Sharrett’s proven track record in modernizing digital capabilities and managing high-performing teams will be essential in unlocking new ways for consumers to interact with the 40-year-old brand.

Commenting on her new role, Sharrett highlighted the brand's unique heritage and loyal customer base, stating her eagerness to refine the processes and partnerships necessary to support Hanna Andersson’s continued expansion in the competitive premium apparel market.