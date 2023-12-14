Hanna Andersson names chief customer officer

Childrenswear company Hanna Andersson has announced the appointment of Lisa Perlmutter to the newly created role of chief customer officer, effective immediately.

In the role, Perlmutter has been tasked with driving strategic expansion and digital growth through the bolstering of customer touchpoints.

On Perlmutter’s past experience, Aimée Lapic, CEO of Hanna Andersson, said in a release: "A true brand champion, Lisa has shown her ability to drive results by putting the customer first.

"Her proven track record growing digital-first brands while preserving core values and a clear mission makes her the perfect leader to join me and the leadership team as we propel Hanna Andersson into our next chapter of growth."

Perlmutter most recently served as SVP, marketing and e-commerce at Brilliant Earth, where she was credited with growing company revenue nearly three times over.

Prior to this, she was chief marketing officer at Wine Society, overseeing all marketing and e-commerce efforts, and had further held multiple leadership roles at Sephora.

In her own statement, Perlmutter said: "I'm thrilled to join Hanna Andersson – a brand I've long admired. I see huge potential to build on the company's long trusted, quality-first positioning to deliver growth.

"I'm inspired by Hanna's continued commitment to both its current and future customers and look forward to working with the team to broaden our reach and impact."