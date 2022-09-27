Hanna Andersson taps new chief brand officer

Kidswear brand Hanna Andersson has named Callie Canfield as its new chief brand officer.

In her new role, she will be tasked with overseeing the retailer’s integrated marketing plans and spearheading efforts to build brand awareness and reach a wider customer base.

Canfield joins from Anthropologie, where she has served as head of brand marketing and PR since 2020.

Earlier in her career, she spent five years at David’s Bridal, most recently as vice president of marketing and communications, and also served in PR roles at big-name brands including Gucci and Gap.

Commenting on her appointment in a statement, Canfield said: “Over the course of my career, I've had the privilege to work with brands I love and believe in as a consumer, and Hanna Andersson is at the top of that list.

“I'm excited to work alongside a passionate team on a mission to outfit the adventures of childhood and introduce Hanna's cheerful, quality apparel into the homes of even more families.”

Canfield will report to Aimée Lapic, who was appointed as Hanna Andersson’s new CEO in July.

Lapic said: “As we navigate an ever-changing retail landscape one thing that remains consistent is our motivation to bring joy and comfort to kids by providing families with premium, sustainable products and compelling content.

“Under Callie's leadership I'm certain we'll be able to activate across our awareness channels to drive new customer growth and provide experiences unique to the digital first Hanna brand.”