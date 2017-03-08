Harm Ohlmeyer to succeed Robin Stalker as Adidas CFO

Adidas has announced that Harm Ohlmeyer will succeed the company’s long-time Chief Financial Officer Robin J. Stalker. Prior to this appointment, Stalker had informed the Supervisory Board that, after 16 successful years, he would not be extending his executive board service contract beyond March 2018.

“We are pleased to appoint Harm Ohlmeyer, an excellent internal candidate, to the executive board as successor to Robin J. Stalker. With this appointment, we are continuing to transition leadership to the next generation,” said Igor Landau, Chairman of the Adidas supervisory board in a statement.

The company said, Ohlmeyer has been appointed to the executive board as ordinary member with immediate effect and as CFO of Adidas effective May 12, 2017. The company added, Ohlmeyer started his career with Adidas in 1998 and gained extensive experience in the areas of finance and sales. Since 2011, he led the company’s global ecommerce business, most recently as SVP digital brand commerce. From 2014 to 2016, he held additional responsibility as SVP sales strategy and excellence.

Prior to this, Ohlmeyer has held various positions within the company’s finance organisation, including SVP finance Adidas Brand (2006-2009) and SVP finance TaylorMade-Adidas Golf (2004-2006) in Carlsbad, California.

"Over the last couple of years, Harm Ohlmeyer has played a key role in the company’s digital transformation efforts and, together with his team, increased ecommerce sales from 50 million euros to 1 billion euros. In addition, he built an integrated omnichannel sales strategy across all distribution channels, thus helping to pave the way for the successful execution of the company’s strategy ‘Creating the New’,” added Landau.

Picture:Harm Ohlmeyer