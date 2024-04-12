Harm van de Camp is the new president of Alpargatas, Europe

Havaianas has announced the appointment of Harm van de Camp as the new president for parent company Alpargatas, Europe.

With over 18 years of brand experience, the company said in a statement, Harm van de Camp brings to Alpargatas expertise gained at Nike serving in several EMEA leadership positions in wholesales as well as direct to consumer.

Commenting on his new role at Alpargatas, Harm van de Camp said: "I am looking forward to elevating the brand to new heights by committing to consumer relevance and operational excellence while keeping the Havaianas brand core values at heart; infusing European markets with the vibrancy of Brazilian culture."

In his role as president of Alpargatas, Europe, Harm van de Camp is expected to drive sustainable and profitable growth for the Havaianas brand, focusing on establishing a year-round consumer engagement through an integrated 360-brand approach, ensuring the brand’s continued success in the European market.