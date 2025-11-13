Harrods marketing head moves to Dior

Gerard Duran, the head of marketing at Harrods, has announced his departure from the British department store. He will instead be taking up a role at LVMH-owned Christian Dior Couture, thus relocating to Paris, France.

Duran took up the helm of Harrods’ marketing team in March 2022, overseeing all of the retailer’s divisions for brand strategy, retail and trade marketing, trade and communications, media strategy and other functions.

He initially joined the company from Bacardi, where he had held a variety of leadership roles over the course of four and a half years. His most recent position was that of head of prestige for global travel retail. Prior to Bacardi, Duran had been with British marketing agency Oglivy.

Duran’s new role at Dior is client marketing director for Europe. He confirmed the new position on LinkedIn, where he said the career shift comes after closing “a chapter [at Harrods] that shaped me both personally and professionally”.

“I am truly honoured and excited to join the House of Dreams at such an inspiring moment for the maison, and I look forward to contributing to this incredible journey,” he added.