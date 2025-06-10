Harrods names Geoff Weaver as CFO

Harrods has appointed Geoff Weaver to the role of chief financial officer. He joins the luxury department store chain from travel and tourism firm Tui, where over the course of 14 years he held a range of leadership roles.

Most recently, Weaver had served as director of operational excellence and finance for Tui Technology, a role he had taken up in October 2024 after holding finance director positions for different departments, such as Markets & Airlines, Tui Destination Experiences and IT.

Weaver announced his new appointment at Harrods in a post on LinkedIn, where he noted that his wife, Charlotte Weaver, the current worldwide controller and finance director for Net2Phone, had previously worked for the retailer.

He continued: “A fabulous coincidence, some might say, as I join Harrods this week as its CFO. I am thrilled to be joining such an incredible company and iconic brand, filled with such passionate people.”

Weaver, who will step into the role effective immediately, succeeds Tim Parker, who stepped down as chief financial officer in May after serving in the position since 2022. He is leaving the company to “pursue other opportunities”.