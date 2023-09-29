Hearst Magazines names new editorial director

Media group Hearst Magazines has announced the promotion of Lucy Kaylin to the role of editorial director after the company’s chief content officer, Kate Lewis, stepped down from her role.

Kaylin most recently held the position of senior vice president of content for Hearst Magazines and, with stepping into this new role, she has now been tasked with “upholding Hearst’s commitment to excellence” while driving content innovation and audience engagement.

Kaylin started her career at Vogue, later joining GQ where she spent nearly two decades before entering Hearst in 2007, when she was named executive director of Marie Claire.

She had also served as deputy editor of O, The Oprah Magazine before becoming editor-in-chief of the brand, during which time she was credited with helping to drive “extraordinary success” at “one of the largest monthly magazine circulations”.

In a release, Debi Chirichella, Hearst Magazines president, said: “Lucy has established herself as a creative and collaborative leader.

“She will play a pivotal role in our evolution as we deepen our focus on innovation, identify new ways to engage our audience and build a business model that drives long-term consumer revenue growth.”