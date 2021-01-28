Heist appoints new CEO amid leadership changes

British underwear brand Heist has announced a number of changes to its leadership team, including the appointment of a new CEO.

Natasja Giezen-Smith, who has been chief operating officer since joining the company in March 2020, will now helm the London-based business.

Giezen-Smith, who prior to joining the brand spent five and a half years as commercial director at online giant Asos said she was “thrilled to be steering the business into a new year after what was a turbulent 2020”.

The focus for the brand this year will be to “continue launching new products across our categories of hosiery and underwear, growing the team and iterating the innovation that is at the heart of the Heist brand,” she said.

Giezen-Smith succeeds former CEO and co-founder Toby Darbyshire, who will assume the role of chairman of the board.

Heist appoints new heads of product and marketing

The company also announced the appointment of Lisa Ndukwe as head of product. Ndukwe joins from British activewear brand Sweaty Betty where she spent 10 years as head of design.

In her new position, Ndukwe will lead the brand’s in-house innovation team, Lab12, and bring her expertise in high-performance sportswear to underwear, the company said.

“I am super excited to be working for Heist across what is a new product area for me,” Ndukwe commented. “This role completely aligns with my passion for creating and developing forward-thinking, innovative and beautifully designed products that serve a purpose and empower those wearing them.”

Additionally, Victoria Ross has joined Heist as head of marketing having spent two and half years in the same role at lingerie brand Curvy Kate.

Commenting on the new hires, newly-appointed CEO Giezen-Smith said: “On the hiring of new leadership roles, Natasja said: "I'm excited to announce these senior leadership roles, which, together with the rest of the team, will enable us to deliver on our ambitious 2021 product roadmap.”