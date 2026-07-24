Hélène de Tissot joins Chanel as chief financial officer

Chanel is reorganising its finance department. According to information from Fashionnetwork, Hélène de Tissot has been appointed chief financial officer. She brings to this strategic role extensive expertise gained outside the fashion and apparel sector.

Formerly the chief financial officer of the spirits group Pernod Ricard, Hélène de Tissot will join Chanel Ltd. in October 2026. She will officially assume her operational duties as chief financial officer in London from January 2027. In her new role, she will report directly to Leena Nair, the current CEO of the house.

Hélène de Tissot succeeds Philippe Blondiaux, who announced his departure last week on LinkedIn: “This week, I announced my decision to retire from Chanel, effective December 31, 2026, thus ending a 40-year executive career that has taken me all over the world – from Burkina Faso to London, via Pakistan, Russia, Switzerland, the US and many other countries.”

Last May, Chanel announced increased results and confirmed it had maintained a sustained level of investment. The house, owned by the Wertheimer family, recorded a turnover of 19.3 billion dollars in 2025.