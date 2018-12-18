Héloïse Temple-Boyer replaces Patricia Barbizet as board director at Kering

Kering has announced that the company’s board of directors has decided to co-opt Financière Pinault, represented by Héloïse Temple-Boyer, as the replacement for Patricia Barbizet, vice-chairman of the board, who has decided to leave.

Commenting on Barbizet’s departure, François-Henri Pinault, Chairman of the Kering board of directors, said in a statement: "I would like to thank Patricia Barbizet for her immense contribution, during her many years on the board, to Kering's growth and transformation into a global luxury Group.”

Héloïse Temple-Boyer, the company said, has been Deputy CEO of Artémis since 2018. She joined Artémis at the beginning of 2013 as investment director. Previously, she was project manager to the president and director of international purchasing of Groupe Casino, after more than five years in finance at Rothschild & Cie, as an associate in the mergers and acquisitions team in Paris, and as an associate at private equity firm Advent International.