Hemant Gupta named CFO of Swiss Beauty

Hemant Gupta has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO) of Swiss Beauty, an Indian cosmetics and beauty brand.

He joins the company after serving as the global CFO for Ferns N Petals (FNP) for over two and a half years. Gupta brings more than two decades of experience in corporate finance, fundraising, business strategy, and operations automation to his new role.

At Swiss Beauty, Gupta will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial management, business strategy, expansion into new channels, risk management, and regulatory compliance. His appointment is part of Swiss Beauty's strategy to prepare for its next phase of growth and expansion in the beauty industry.

Founded in 2013 by brothers Amit and Mohit Goyal, Swiss Beauty has quickly become a favourite in the Indian market. The brand's philosophy is to combine Swiss standards of perfection and innovation with an in-depth understanding of Indian beauty needs. This has resulted in a product line specifically tailored for a wide variety of Indian skin tones.