Hiren Gor to lead Levi Strauss' expansion in South Asia, Middle East, and Africa

In a strategic move to boost growth in emerging markets, Levi Strauss & Co. has named Hiren Gor as its new managing director for the South Asia, Middle East, and Africa (SAMEA) region, according to Storyboard 18.

Gor, who has been with the company for 16 years, is credited with transforming the South Asia business into a high-growth area. In his previous role as general manager, he was instrumental in revitalising the company's retail strategy, expanding its digital and omni-channel presence, and building efficient teams.

In his new, expanded role, Gor will now lead operations across the entire SAMEA cluster. His key responsibilities will include increasing market penetration and strengthening the brand's presence in these diverse regions.

Gianluca Flore, chief commercial officer at Levi Strauss & Co., expressed confidence in Gor, citing his "strategic clarity, operational excellence, and a deep connection to our brand." Flore believes Gor's leadership will further enhance the company's performance and impact in these markets.

Gor shared his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating that he is excited to build on the brand's legacy of "purposeful innovation and enduring style" and to connect with customers in the new region.