Hobbs owner TFG appoints new chief product officer

TFG London has appointed a new chief product officer. To fill the role, the London-based fashion conglomerate looked to its own portfolio, tapping the product director of Hobbs for the position.

Sally Ambrose will now be joining TFG with immediate effect, reporting to chief executive officer Justin Hampshire. In her new role, Ambrose has been tasked with overseeing all aspects of TFG’s product and brands, including strategy, planning and execution. She will also be responsible for driving product development at Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight.

In a statement, Hampshire said Ambrose’s appointment marks “an exciting new chapter for TFG”, with her “deep understanding of our brands, customer-first mindset and proven ability to lead with creativity” making her the “ideal person to shape the next stage of our product journey”.

Ambrose had been serving as product director for Hobbs for six years, where she was credited with delivering “successful growth of the brand both in the UK and internationally”. Prior to Hobbs, she had held the role of head of buying for women’s clothing and childrenswear at The White Company and had worked in a variety of buying-focused roles at Marks & Spencer.

In her own statement, Ambrose said she was thrilled to be stepping in as CPO, calling it a “privilege to lead the exceptional teams” across the group’s portfolio. She added: “I am excited to build on the strong foundations to further grow our brands through distinctive, innovative, customer-focused product strategies.”