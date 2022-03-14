Hodinkee names Jeffery Fowler as new CEO

Hodinkee, a New York-based media and commerce company focused on watches, has appointed Jeffery Fowler as its new chief executive officer.

Fowler has experience as a retail, e-commerce, and luxury brand executive at some of the world’s biggest fashion companies, including Farfetch where he was president of the Americas and a member of the executive team.

Prior to Farfetch, Fowler held senior roles at luxury giants LVMH and Kering, and in 2019 was elected to the board of directors of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Couture Council, where he has been vice chairman since 2019.

Fowler succeeds Toby Bateman who is stepping down from the helm of the company but will remain in an advisory role.

“Hodinkee is an exciting and rare example of a company that has successfully established award-winning content, forward-thinking commerce, and a passionate community, all in one place,” Fowler said in a statement.

“I am incredibly excited to be the new CEO of Hodinkee and look forward to working with such a talented group to further cement its position as a leading luxury and media company,” he said.