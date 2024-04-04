House of Morabito Paris names Quentin Véron as artistic director

House of Morabito Paris has announced the arrival of Quentin Véron as artistic director from April 1, 2024.

The company said in a release that he will manage all the House's collections including leather goods (permanent and new collections), trunks, travel goods, accessories and special orders.

Véron, a designer already famous for his eponymous label, said: "I'm looking forward to working with some of Paris's top luxury ateliers and offering new contemporary designs alongside the House's icons in the near future."

House of Morabito Paris was founded in 1905 by Jean-Baptiste Morabito. The company added that originally known for the finesse of his work as an artisan-jeweller of repute, Morabito quickly established himself as a specialist in precious materials, crafting each object like a jewel.

Specialising in hand-stitching in its Parisian workshops, the House has won recognition over the decades for its unique expertise and is celebrated as "the goldsmith of leather goods".

In addition to its private clientèle, the House has had the pleasure of serving the world's royal and imperial houses, the French Presidency through its diplomatic gifts and celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Maria Callas, Edith Piaf, Catherine Deneuve and many others.