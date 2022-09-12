Hudson’s Bay appoints new president

Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay has named Sophia Hwang-Judiesch as its new president, effective September 19.

Hwang-Judiesch joins from Ulta Beauty where she spent the past three years, most recently serving as vice president of strategic initiatives.

Earlier in her career she spent three years at Carter’s as senior vice president and country manager, Canada, as well as 11 years at Esprit, most recently serving as country manager, China.

Hwang-Judiesch succeeds Wayne Drummond who is retiring from the business.

“I am excited to return home to Toronto, as I already hold a deep connection and affinity for Hudson’s Bay, so I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead Hudson’s Bay stores,” Hwang-Judiesch said in a statement.

“This is an incredibly exciting time in the industry, when brick and mortar retail is redefining itself,” she said.

The appointment comes after last year Hudson’s Bay spit itself into two seperate businesses: ‘Hudson’s Bay’, which is its physical store network, and ‘The Bay’, its e-commerce business.