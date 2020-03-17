Hugo boss appoints new chairman of supervisory board

Hugo boss has named Hermann Waldemer as the new chairman of its supervisory board, effective 7 May.

Waldemer has been on the company’s supervisory board since 2015.

Prior to joining the German fashion brand, he worked for 25 years at cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company Philip Morris International, where he was most recently chief financial officer.

“Hermann Waldemer is an internationally renowned manager with a wide range of experience in the consumer goods and automotive industry. He knows the company well from his current work on the supervisory board and has supported its development very actively and constructively,” said chairman of the supervisory board Michel Perraudin in a statement. Due to “age reasons”, Perraudin will leave the supervisory board at this year’s annual shareholders’ meeting.