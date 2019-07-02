Hugo Boss chief sales officer resigns

After the meeting of its supervisory board, Hugo Boss Ag has announced that Bernd Hake, its chief sales officer, will be stepping down from the company’s managing board to pursue a new professional challenge. The company said, this decision was made by mutual consent and that managing board Chairman Mark Langer will be assuming Hake's responsibilities in the future.

"On behalf of the company and its employees, Hugo Boss would like to thank Bernd Hake for his tremendous dedication over the years," said supervisory board Chairman Michel Perraudin in a statement.

The company said, as managing director for the UK & Ireland region, Hake expanded retail operations in this important market. Subsequently, in his capacity as senior vice president, he guided the group's fortunes across the entire European market (EMEA) before taking up his seat on the managing board in 2016.

Picture:Hugo Boss website