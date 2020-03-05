Hugo Boss names Heiko Schäfer as Chief Operating Officer

The supervisory board at Hug Boss Ag has appointed Dr. Heiko Schäfer to the managing board effective March 16, 2020. The company said in a statement that as Chief Operating Officer (COO), he will be assuming responsibility for the portfolios global product development and sourcing, own manufacturing, operations, as well as sustainability and quality management.

“We are delighted to have attracted a proven expert such as Heiko Schäfer for our managing board,” declared Michel Perraudin, Chairman of the Hugo Boss Ag supervisory board, adding, “Together with the remaining members of our managing board team, he will be engaged in successfully securing our strategic priorities. Given his many years of experience and outstanding expertise, I feel sure, above all, that Heiko Schäfer will meaningfully expedite the digital transformation of our global procurement and production processes.”

The company added that Schäfer started his career in 2002 at Boston Consulting Group, where he primarily advised clients from the consumer goods and retail sectors. In 2008 he joined Adidas Ag where, as senior vice president, he most recently drove significant increases in the speed and efficiency of product development. In 2015 he became a member of the managing board and chief operating officer at the Tom Tailor Group, where he was responsible for sourcing, logistics and IT. In 2016 he was appointed chief executive officer of the company.

“I am very pleased about this decision. This addition to our board will strengthen the crucial area of procurement and production for Hugo Boss. The continuing optimization of these complex processes will be central to helping us achieve our growth targets and increase our profitability,” added Mark Langer, Chair of the Hugo Boss Ag managing board.

Picture credit:Hugo Boss