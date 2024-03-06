Hugo Boss renews Daniel Grieder’s term as chairman and CEO until December 2028

Hugo Boss has renewed the existing employment agreement of chief executive officer (CEO) Daniel Grieder. The company has appointed him as chairman of the managing board and CEO of Hugo Boss until December 31, 2028.

Grieder has been CEO of the company since June 2021. His new and second term of office will begin April 1, 2024.

“Under the lead of Daniel Grieder, it succeeded in positioning Hugo Boss as one of the top players in the global premium apparel market in a highly competitive environment”, said Hermann Waldemer, chairman of the supervisory board of the company.

At the same time, the company added that Oliver Timm, chief sales officer (CSO) of Hugo Boss, has been appointed deputy chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2024, in addition to his CSO role. Timm has held the role of CSO for over three years, since January 2021. His initial employment agreement had already been early renewed in March 2023, and now runs until December 31, 2026.

In parallel to the two appointments, the company has also renewed the employment agreement of Yves Müller, chief financial officer and chief operations officer until December 31, 2027. Müller has been a member of the managing board of Hugo Boss since December 2017. His third term of office also starts April 1, 2024.

“By ensuring the continuity of the managing board, we have set the course to further leverage the growth potential of Hugo Boss in the future, and we are very pleased about their continued commitment," added Waldemer.