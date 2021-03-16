People
Hunter names Paolo Porta as CEO
By Huw Hughes
9 minutes ago
Paolo Porta, who has been the interim chief at Hunter since June 2020, is to take on the permanent CEO position at the British footwear brand.
Porta said in a statement: “I am so proud to be part of this beloved and progressive brand, one which I have long admired and respected from afar for many years.
“The potential at Hunter is enormous and I am excited to work with the talented team here to deliver our plans to transform it into a global brand which blends fashion, innovation and creativity with form and functionality.
“This is just the beginning for what I know will be an incredibly promising and stimulating next chapter in Hunter’s esteemed story.”
Image: Paolo Porta, courtesy of Hunter