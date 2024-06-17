Hush CFO steps down, new CTO appointed

The chief financial officer of apparel brand Hush, Donald Davis, has stepped down from the executive position, a filing in the UK’s Companies House has revealed.

Davis, who has previously worked for Asos, Homebase and Home Retail Group, first joined Hush in March 2021.

His exit comes months after Hush reported a 9 percent decline in revenues for the year to March 25, 2023.

At the time, the company said that the decline reflected trends witnessed by the wider retail market which experienced an overall difficult period.

In addition to Davis’ exit, and in a separate Companies House filing, Hush also announced that it had appointed Rebecca Scott to the role of chief trading officer.

Scott confirmed her appointment in a LinkedIn post, in which she thanked her former employer Sephora, the beauty retailer she most recently served at as CFO of the UK division, formerly known as Feelunique.

Prior to this, Scott had also held the role of director of finance and operations at Feelunique and had further served in a variety of roles at Halfords Group, the most recent being group financial controller.