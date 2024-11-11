Hush names Philip Mountford as chairman

Following the brand relaunch in October 2023, UK-based women's fashion brand Hush has appointed Philip Mountford as chairman.

The company said in a statement that Mountford strengthens the board as Hush eyes expansion in the UK and internationally.

Commenting on the appointment, Sarah Miles, Hush CEO, said: “Philip brings extensive executive retail experience, both in the UK and internationally, having held incredible CEO positions during his stellar career. I and the rest of the leadership team look forward to working closely with Philip to deliver Hush’s growth ambitions in our next chapter.”

Mountford succeeds Susanne Given, who departs after four years as non-executive chair.

“Hush has great brand values and a real point of difference, which will enable it to grow both physically and digitally over the next stage in the brand's development,” added Philip Mountford.

Hush has been part of the True portfolio of private equity brands since 2020.

“It’s been a tough period for the apparel sector over the last couple of years but for those brands, like Hush, that continue to thrive there is an exciting opportunity ahead and I am sure Philip will help us capitalise on that, both in the UK and internationally,” said Paul Cocker, the company’s co-founder and CEO and co-founder at True.