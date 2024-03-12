Hype co-founders step down

The co-founders of UK printed apparel manufacturer Hype have announced that they will be stepping down from the company.

The departure of Liam Green and Bav Samani, who established the brand 12 years ago, was announced on Hype’s LinkedIn page, where it was stated that the duo had initially stayed on following an acquisition deal to “ensure a smooth transition for the new owners”.

Hype – formerly Just Hype – had been rescued from administration in a pre-pack deal by investor Sarjan Dulai following a period of falling sales and a build up in excess stock post-pandemic.

In a statement on LinkedIn, the company said: “As we reach the one-year anniversary of the change in ownership, Liam and Bav have made the heartfelt decision to embark on new ventures.

“Their dedication and commitment to Hype have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the company’s success. We wish them both an amazing future and all the best with their future endeavours.”

Prior to founding Hype, Samani had accumulated significant experience among the fashion and manufacturing industry, previously serving as creative director for Pop & Weasel and had been a partner at printing tech firm Thread Press.

Green, meanwhile, had been Hype’s creative director, leading the company in creative, marketing and brand voice.