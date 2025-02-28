Icebug co-founder named president of European Outdoor Group

David Ekelund, the founder of Swedish footwear brand Icebug, has been appointed president of the European Outdoor Group (EOG). He joins the trade show organisation firm alongside a slew of other new executives and board members, marking a shift in leadership as EOG undergoes notable changes.

Andrew Shand of outerwear brand Helinox has been named vice president of EOG, while Achim Loeffler, global business leader at WL Gore & Associates, has been appointed treasurer. Five new board members have also been onboarded: La Sportiva’s Giulia Delladio; Irina Andorfer of Sport 2000; Patagonia’s GM EMEA, Nina Hajikhanian; Helen of Troy VP home and outdoor, Jonathan Petty; and Mammutt Sports Group’s Heiko Schaefer.

The changes were revealed during EOG’s Annual General Assembly, which was chaired by the group’s new director Christian Schneidermeier. During the meeting, Schneidermeier reflected on 2024 achievements and outlined an agreed programme for the year ahead. The assembly was held following the decision to pause EOG’s OutDoor event for this year, with 2025 to then serve as a period in which to develop proposals for the future of the trade show.

Schneidermeier said the group would follow through with a long-term strategic partnership with Messe Munich, where it will hold its first Outdoor Impact Summit from May 19 to 20. The event will focus on key sustainability issues facing the sector.

In his statement, Schneirdermeier commented: “The last year has seen a lot of change and significant challenges for the EOG, and the industry as a whole, but our association remains in very good shape thanks to the collective commitment to collaboration. In turbulent times, we need to work together, and the fact that EOG membership has grown for the third year in a row, demonstrates that organisations around Europe recognise that fact.”