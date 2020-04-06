Iconic Italian footwear designer Sergio Rossi dies aged 84

Iconic Italian footwear designer Sergio Rossi has died at 84.

The designer passed away on 2 April of coronavirus complications at the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, in northern Italy, according to multiple media reports.

Riccardo Sciutto, CEO of Sergio Rossi Group, said in a statement: “Today everyone at Sergio Rossi joins me in remembering our dear Sergio, the inspiring founder of our dream. Sergio Rossi was a master, and it is my great honor to have met him and gotten to present him the archive earlier this year. His vision and approach will remain our guide in the growth of the brand and the business.

“He loved women and was able to capture a woman’s femininity in a unique way, creating the perfect extension of a woman’s leg through his shoes. Our long and glorious history started from his incredible vision and we’ll remember his creativity forever.”

Rossi started his business in the 1950s in San Mauro Pascoli, Italy, before launching his eponymous label in 1968. Since then, the brand has become a leading force in luxury footwear.

The company was bought in 1999 by French luxury conglomerate Kering - then known as PPR - before being sold to European investment group Investindustrial in 2015.